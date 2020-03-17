|
|
Evelyn Lohnes
Evelyn K. Lohnes, 84, of rural Tremont, passed away at 5:15 am Friday, March 13, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Pekin.
She was born June 11, 1935 in South Pekin to Clyde C. and Phyllis Wineburner Lohnes.
Surviving are two nieces, Lori Lohnes of Tremont and Michele Lohnes of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Delmar Lohnes; and one sister, Marilyn Lohnes.
Evelyn worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 45 years.
She enjoyed gardening, country music, bird watching, traveling, and was a sports fan. She will be remembered as a beloved aunt with a generous heart and a wacky sense of humor.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor Noah Lee will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
To express condolences on line visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020