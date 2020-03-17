Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Glendale Memorial Gardens
Pekin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Lohnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Lohnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Lohnes Obituary
Evelyn Lohnes
Evelyn K. Lohnes, 84, of rural Tremont, passed away at 5:15 am Friday, March 13, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Pekin.
She was born June 11, 1935 in South Pekin to Clyde C. and Phyllis Wineburner Lohnes.
Surviving are two nieces, Lori Lohnes of Tremont and Michele Lohnes of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Delmar Lohnes; and one sister, Marilyn Lohnes.
Evelyn worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 45 years.
She enjoyed gardening, country music, bird watching, traveling, and was a sports fan. She will be remembered as a beloved aunt with a generous heart and a wacky sense of humor.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor Noah Lee will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
To express condolences on line visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -