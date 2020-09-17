1/1
Florence Coffman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Coffman
PEKIN ~ Florence Gayle Coffman, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at UnityPoint Health ~ Methodist in Peoria.
Born October 26, 1929 in Peoria County to Raymond and Zelma (Nash) Stranz, she married Charles E. Coffman on June 1, 1952 in Pekin. He died August 23, 2015 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Patricia Dagit.
Surviving are one daughter, Julie (Tom) Martin of Pekin and two grandsons, Tyler Martin of Naperville and Justin Martin of Peoria.
In 1951, Florence graduated from Eureka College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. She briefly taught in both Virden and Morton. She went on to teach at Lincoln School in Pekin for six years and Wilson School for 27 years. In 1991, after 36 years, she retired from Pekin Public School District 108 as a second grade teacher at Jefferson School. Florence was recognized with the Outstanding Educator Award by the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce in 1991 and also by receiving the Professions Award from the YWCA of Pekin. In 2014, she received the Eureka College Alumni Board Presidents Award for Service along with her husband.
Her love for teaching didn't end with her retirement. She stayed involved in the profession by being a charter member of the Alpha Theta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher's Sorority. She also belonged to the Tazewell County Retired teachers Association and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She was able to help her daughter in her classroom, and cherished the memories they made. Florence also loved to sing and enjoyed being in the Civic Chorus for many years.
Florence was an active 80 year member of the First Christian Church in Pekin where she had been a longtime choir member and also director of the Cherub Choir for 32 years. She was best known to the children of the church as the "Music Lady", leading the music in Sunday School and Bible School for over 30 years. She was a member of the Deborah Circle, the Christian Care Committee, was the church representative for the Church Women United and served as President of Christian Women's Fellowship. In 2006, Florence received the Silver Chalice Award.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at First Christian Church in Pekin. Pastor Mark Foglio will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday morning at the church. The family requests that guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks be honored. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the First Christian Church at 1201 Chestnut Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Florence taught in the same hall at Wilson School as I did. She was always positive and upbeat and wore a smile. I was always happy when my first graders went into her classroom. She had a positive influence on many children. We need more teachers like Florence. Julie I know you will miss your mom. It’s hard to lose a parent. God be with you.
Carolyn (Bigger) Neubauer
Carolyn Bigger Neubauer
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved