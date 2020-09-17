Florence Coffman
PEKIN ~ Florence Gayle Coffman, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at UnityPoint Health ~ Methodist in Peoria.
Born October 26, 1929 in Peoria County to Raymond and Zelma (Nash) Stranz, she married Charles E. Coffman on June 1, 1952 in Pekin. He died August 23, 2015 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Patricia Dagit.
Surviving are one daughter, Julie (Tom) Martin of Pekin and two grandsons, Tyler Martin of Naperville and Justin Martin of Peoria.
In 1951, Florence graduated from Eureka College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. She briefly taught in both Virden and Morton. She went on to teach at Lincoln School in Pekin for six years and Wilson School for 27 years. In 1991, after 36 years, she retired from Pekin Public School District 108 as a second grade teacher at Jefferson School. Florence was recognized with the Outstanding Educator Award by the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce in 1991 and also by receiving the Professions Award from the YWCA of Pekin. In 2014, she received the Eureka College Alumni Board Presidents Award for Service along with her husband.
Her love for teaching didn't end with her retirement. She stayed involved in the profession by being a charter member of the Alpha Theta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher's Sorority. She also belonged to the Tazewell County Retired teachers Association and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She was able to help her daughter in her classroom, and cherished the memories they made. Florence also loved to sing and enjoyed being in the Civic Chorus for many years.
Florence was an active 80 year member of the First Christian Church in Pekin where she had been a longtime choir member and also director of the Cherub Choir for 32 years. She was best known to the children of the church as the "Music Lady", leading the music in Sunday School and Bible School for over 30 years. She was a member of the Deborah Circle, the Christian Care Committee, was the church representative for the Church Women United and served as President of Christian Women's Fellowship. In 2006, Florence received the Silver Chalice Award.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at First Christian Church in Pekin. Pastor Mark Foglio will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday morning at the church. The family requests that guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks be honored. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the First Christian Church at 1201 Chestnut Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com