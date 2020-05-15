Home

Franklin Dorethy Sr.

Franklin Dorethy Sr. Obituary
Franklin Dorethy Sr.
Franklin Wayne "Frank" Dorethy Sr., (7/24/1935-5/13/2020), of Portage, Mich., passed away at his home after a long battle with amyloidosis. Born in Peoria, he lived in Pekin for many years. Frank was a retired Tazewell County Deputy Sheriff and master plumber. He also earned a private pilot's license. In his retirement, Frank built a nationally prize winning 1930 Ford hotrod. He was a member of the Elks and Rod Benders hotrod club. Frank is survived by his wife of 64 yrs., Jean and three children, as well as 3 granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren. At Frank's request, no services or memorials are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to: Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan and/or Stay Home Companions, 6623 E. H Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 15 to May 19, 2020
