Franklin Eugene "Gene" Wamsley


1934 - 2020
Franklin Eugene "Gene" Wamsley Obituary
Franklin Eugene "Gene" Wamsley
Franklin Eugene "Gene" Wamsley, 85, of North Pekin passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his children and brother.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie, Parents, Roy and
Beatrice (Lee) Wamsley and brother, Robert Wamsley. Gene later married Joyce Backer, she survives.
Due to unavoidable circumstances, a private graveside service will be conducted. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements. Gene's complete obituary may be found at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
