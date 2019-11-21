Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Hayes


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Hayes Obituary
Fred Hayes
PEKIN ~ Fred L. "Freddie" Hayes, 82, of Ridge Manor, Florida, passed away Oct. 29, 2019 in Florida. He was formerly of Pekin.
Born Mar. 16, 1937 in Pekin to Fred W. and Matilda "Tillie" (Sciortino) Hayes, he married Kay Westervelt on July 10, 1960 in Pekin. She died Jan. 10, 1994. He also was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carolyn Chitwood.
Surviving are one daughter, Kim Guthrie of Green Valley; one son, Scott Hayes of Florida; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dolores (Gene) Emmons of Manito, Charlene Oberle of Pekin and Donna (Larry) Mayberry of Pekin and one brother, John (Tana) Hayes of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He also leaves a brother-in-law, Darrell Chitwood of Pekin.
Fred retired from Keystone Steel & Wire Company in Bartonville, where he worked for more than 30 years. He then moved to Florida and worked as an electrician.
He enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Cremation has been accorded. No services or visitation are planned.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -