Fred Hayes
PEKIN ~ Fred L. "Freddie" Hayes, 82, of Ridge Manor, Florida, passed away Oct. 29, 2019 in Florida. He was formerly of Pekin.
Born Mar. 16, 1937 in Pekin to Fred W. and Matilda "Tillie" (Sciortino) Hayes, he married Kay Westervelt on July 10, 1960 in Pekin. She died Jan. 10, 1994. He also was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carolyn Chitwood.
Surviving are one daughter, Kim Guthrie of Green Valley; one son, Scott Hayes of Florida; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dolores (Gene) Emmons of Manito, Charlene Oberle of Pekin and Donna (Larry) Mayberry of Pekin and one brother, John (Tana) Hayes of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He also leaves a brother-in-law, Darrell Chitwood of Pekin.
Fred retired from Keystone Steel & Wire Company in Bartonville, where he worked for more than 30 years. He then moved to Florida and worked as an electrician.
He enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Cremation has been accorded. No services or visitation are planned.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019