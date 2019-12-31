|
|
Frederick Byron Dully
On December 1, 2019, Fred Dully passed away peacefully in his sleep in Vista, California. Fred was born on February 1, 1944 to Ralph and Marjorie Dully in Pekin, IL He was survived by his two daughters, Dawn Dully and Jodi (Mike) Fegter, and four grandchildren, Olivia, Kennedy, Madelaine, and Tabitha, his constant companion, Jingles and brother, Jim (Sarah) Dully. Cremation has been accorded, and there will be no services.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020