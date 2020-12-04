Garnet J. Meischner
Garnet J. Meischner, age 91, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria, IL. He was formerly of East Peoria, IL. He resided in Pekin, IL for 32 years.
He was born in East Peoria, May 9, 1929 to Otto H. Meischner and Laura Elanora (Sistek) Meischner.
He married Madeline F. Simms on January 15, 1949 in Peoria, IL. He was a dedicated family man.
Surviving are his wife; one son, Dale E. Meischner (Rebecca); one daughter, Dianna L. (Meischner-Ogle) Peters II (David), both of Pekin; four grandchildren, Dale E. Meischner II (Stephanie) Pekin, Angela K. (Ogle) Agee (Danny) Pekin, Dawn R. Ogle (Carl) East Peoria, and Donna E. (Peters II) Browder (Kenny) Robein. He is also survived by his 8 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Leonard C. Meischner, Sesser, IL and three special people whom he considered to be like his own children, Kathy E. (Curtis) Whitaker, Pekin, and Gary and Hazel Mortland, Canton, IL.
One great-grandchild preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
Garnet was an amateur boxer from 1947-1954. He fought in the Golden Gloves three times and had over 100 amateur fights after which he was asked to turn professional.
He served in the Naval Reserve Surface Unit during the Korean War. He also served in the Combat Battalion (C.B.'s Delta Co.) during the Vietnam War as a Chief Builder.
Garnet was an ordained minister, he was an avid preacher, preaching the Gospel to anyone and anywhere he had the opportunity. He was a member of the Lord's Church (Church of Christ since 1958).
He was cremated at his request. Burial will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria at a later date.
