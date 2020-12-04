1/1
Garnet J. Meischner
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garnet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garnet J. Meischner
Garnet J. Meischner, age 91, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria, IL. He was formerly of East Peoria, IL. He resided in Pekin, IL for 32 years.
He was born in East Peoria, May 9, 1929 to Otto H. Meischner and Laura Elanora (Sistek) Meischner.
He married Madeline F. Simms on January 15, 1949 in Peoria, IL. He was a dedicated family man.
Surviving are his wife; one son, Dale E. Meischner (Rebecca); one daughter, Dianna L. (Meischner-Ogle) Peters II (David), both of Pekin; four grandchildren, Dale E. Meischner II (Stephanie) Pekin, Angela K. (Ogle) Agee (Danny) Pekin, Dawn R. Ogle (Carl) East Peoria, and Donna E. (Peters II) Browder (Kenny) Robein. He is also survived by his 8 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Leonard C. Meischner, Sesser, IL and three special people whom he considered to be like his own children, Kathy E. (Curtis) Whitaker, Pekin, and Gary and Hazel Mortland, Canton, IL.
One great-grandchild preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
Garnet was an amateur boxer from 1947-1954. He fought in the Golden Gloves three times and had over 100 amateur fights after which he was asked to turn professional.
He served in the Naval Reserve Surface Unit during the Korean War. He also served in the Combat Battalion (C.B.'s Delta Co.) during the Vietnam War as a Chief Builder.
Garnet was an ordained minister, he was an avid preacher, preaching the Gospel to anyone and anywhere he had the opportunity. He was a member of the Lord's Church (Church of Christ since 1958).
He was cremated at his request. Burial will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria at a later date.
The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abts Mortuary
905 South 5th Street
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-1474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abts Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved