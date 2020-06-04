Gary D. Herrman
1947 - 2020
GRIDLEY - Gary D. Herrman 73 of Gridley, IL passed away at 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington with his family by his side.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Easton Cemetery, Easton, IL. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso is assisting his family with arrangements.
Gary was born March 25, 1947 in Pekin, IL a son of Donald and Elaine Velde Herrman. He married Mary Russell on June 8, 1968 in Green Valley, IL. She survives.
Other survivors include his sons: Jay (Missy Joy) Herrman, Normal, Jeff (Jen) Herrman, Charleston, SC, Greg (Bri) Herrman, Gridley; his twin brother, Larry, Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Braden (Faviola), Katie (Justin), Julia, Gabe and Callie; great-grandson, Tayden; and two nephews, Tyce and Grant.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gary graduated from Illinois State University then served as an Agriculture teacher at Gridley High School for 6 years. He later retired from Growmark after 28 years. He was very active in his community where he served for many years on the Gridley School Board and the Gridley Community Club. He loved his God and his family above all else and never knew a stranger.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Gridley EMS, PO Box 453, Gridley, IL 61744.
Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com. "Be well."

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 W Main St
El Paso, IL 61738
3095274000
