Gene F. Goetze
Gene Frederick Goetze of Taft, CA, age 74, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born on July 2, 1945 to Philip and Alma (Jost) Goetze, who preceded him in death as well as one brother Donald (Marilyn) Goetze. He is survived by his wife Donna Goetze; one brother Ronald (Helen) Goetze; three daughters Jessica Griffin, Charli Goetze, Geni (Tim) Poole; 2 grandchildren, Nicole (Daniel) Nolen and Olivia Goetze; two great grandchildren Skyler and Jaclyn Nolen. Also surviving is his former wife and mother of his three daughters, Jayne Goetze.
Gene graduated from Elmwood High School and Drake College, was an Army veteran and had a career in communications/telephony and real estate. His passions included cooking, golfing, travel, football and animals. Memorials can be made to a in Gene's name.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020