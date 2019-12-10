|
|
Geneva Wyatt
Geneva Clarkston Jones Wyatt passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on December 7, 2019. Geneva was a loving and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Although born in Fountain Run, Kentucky, she lived 95 of her 98 years in Illinois.
Geneva was an executive secretary and homemaker. As a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, she spent her life serving others. She was a member of the Sandwich Church of the Nazarene and the Bible Study Fellowship.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Lexie Clarkston Pfanz, her husband Donald F. Jones, her husband Dorris Wyatt, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her children: David (Mary Lou) Jones of Rochester, NY: Donna (Tom Witzke) Whitfield of Marion, IL; Delores (Sam) Ruzick of Millbrook, IL. Her grandchildren include Alison (Tim) Alexson, Kathryn (Rich) Inclima, Michelle (Alan) Pfaff, Lily (Jim) Sheehan, Ben (Liz) Ruzick, Tiffany (Balchar) Al-Alami. Her great-grandchildren number 14.
The family will be available for visitation at the Sandwich Church of the Nazarene on December 12 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Matthew Jones officiating. Interment will be at Glendale Memorial Garden in Pekin, Illinois on Saturday December 14th at 2:30 p.m. with Dr Lloyd Brock officiating. Funeral services are provided by Beverage Family Funeral Home of Sandwich, Illinois.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sandwich Church of the Nazarene.
www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019