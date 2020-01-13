|
|
Genevieve "Jennie" Peters
PEKIN ~ Genevieve "Jennie" Peters, 81, of Pekin, passed away at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her home.
Born April 2, 1938 in Minden, West Virginia to Roy D. and Ethel L. (Webster) Legg, she married David Joseph Peters on February 6, 1960 in Point Mugu, California. He preceded her in death on August 9, 1969. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Margie Adkins, and one brother, Franklin Legg.
Surviving are three sons, Troy Peters, Greg Peters and Jeff (Jenny) Peters, all of Pekin; four grandchildren, Alisha (Nate) Peters-Emmerson, Westin Peters and Amber (Ryan) Lohnes, all of Pekin, and Jamie (Mark) Baer of Tremont; seven great-grandchildren, Kelela Peters, Kennedy Peters-Emmerson, Morgan Baer, Kyle Baer, Keegan Frese, Cameron Martin and Gracie Martin; one brother, Tom Legg of Oak Hill, West Virginia, and two sisters, Janet Miller and Sherry Thomas, both of Oak Hill, West Virginia.
Jennie first worked at First National Bank and then as an Independent Consultant with Home Interior Sales. She last worked in respite care through the foster care system with Catholic Social Services.
She was a former member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary in Pekin.
Jennie enjoyed decorating, traveling and gardening and especially loved children and animals. She also was an avid fan of Miami Dolphins football and Elvis Presley.
Her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 837, Peoria, IL 61652 or to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020