Genola Joyce Guymon
Genola Joyce Guymon 73, of Pekin, passed away at 12:44 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in East Peoria surround by her loving family.
Joyce was born April 4, 1947 in West Plains, MO to Laundy and Vada (Jolliff) Beach. She married Max Guymon on October 3, 1965. He passed away January 18, 1986.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers and sisters.
Joyce is survived by her children, Vada Teralee Guymon of Pekin, Andrea Fecht of Normal, IL, Jonathan Nichols of Pekin, and Jolene (Kyle) Klein of East Peoria; one brother, Jim (Sarah) Beach of Peoria; five grandchildren, Max Fecht, Addison Klein, Emma Nichols, Vanessa Nichols, Aubrey Klein and one baby boy on the way.
She was a member of Pekin First Nazarene. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a avid Cubs fan.
Joyce was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. When her children were young she would sew all their clothes. She enjoyed making Christmas chocolates and ornaments with her children every year. Her grandchildren held a special spot in her heart and meant the world to her.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin with Rev. Lloyd Brock officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 24th from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Entombment will be in American Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be directed to Colorectal Cancer Alliance 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, 10th Floor, Washington, DC 20005.
