George Hill, Sr.
PEKIN ~ George Rollie Hill, Sr., 90, of Pekin, passed away at 8:24 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Amy's Country Manor in Pekin.
Born July 21, 1930 in Pekin to George C. and Margaret (Taylor) Hill, he married Opal Canady on June 5, 1954 in Chester. She died July 12, 2015 in Pekin. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are one son, George Rollie (Sue) Hill, Jr. of Pekin; one daughter, Amy Smith of Colorado; three grandchildren, Nicole (Tony) Mountjoy of Morton, Charles (Tonya) Smith of Colorado and George (Ashley Dehne) Hill, III of Pekin; two great-grandchildren, Adelynn and Easton Mountjoy of Morton and his faithful companion, Sadie Lynn.
George was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. He received the Purple Heart for wounds received while in action. He was visited at the Tokyo Army Hospital in Japan by Betsy Drake and Cary Grant. He was a lifetime member of Roy L. King Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1232 in Pekin.
He had worked as a machinist at Corn Products for 33 years, retiring in 1992.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He found great joy in attending gun shows and going to shooting ranges.
He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Pekin.
His private funeral will be at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & crematory in Pekin. Pastor Steven Rowell will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Military Rites Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bethel Baptist Church, 2720 Broadway Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com