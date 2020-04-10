|
Gerald "Jerry" Lampton
PEKIN ~ Gerald Donald "Jerry" Lampton, 92, of Pekin, died at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.
He was born Mar. 12, 1928 in Kilbourne to Fred M. and Arizona (Hodgson) Lampton. He first married Berniece Terrell. She died in 1986. He later married Romancy Ann (Cumming) Dyke. She died on June 3, 2017 in Peoria. He also was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Shari Lynn on Feb. 5, 2004 in Peoria; two brothers and one sister.
Also surviving are one daughter, Sara J. (Ray) Richardson of Pekin; two stepdaughters, Terry (John) Crain of Dunlap and Russet "Snook" (Buck) Stealy of East Peoria; one step-son, John (Mandy) Dyke of East Peoria and ten grandchildren.
He served with the United States Marine Corps from Mar. 1946 to Dec. 1947.
A cement finisher, Jerry retired from Peoria Blacktop. He previously was employed as a police officer for the East Peoria Police Department from 1952 to 1953.
Jerry was a member of Pekin Lodge 29 of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois, serving as Worshipful Master in 1974. Woodworking was a passion of his.
A private graveside service will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Rev. Dwight Winnett will officiate. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020