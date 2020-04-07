|
Gerald Maquet
Gerald Lee Maquet was born December 31, 1929 in Pekin, IL, and passed away April 4, 2020.
His parents, Walter Sr and Margaret, and one brother, Walter Jr, preceded him in death.
On September 21, 1949 he married Loretta Pumphrey in Pekin, IL.
Together they have four sons: Jerry L. (Cindy) of Plant City, Fl, Michael L. (Bev) of Murrieta, CA, Bradley R. of Cedar Creek, TX, Tony J (Tom) of Laguna Beach, CA.
Gerald has nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He was a faithful member of St. Clement Catholic Church.
He was a United States Air Force veteran.
He retired in 1988 after 37 years at Caterpillar Tractor. During his time at Caterpillar he had 44 jobs and traveled to 5 plants, including Leister, England.
He loved dancing with Loretta, boating, antique cars, golf, shuffleboard, and games of all kinds. They have had 30 years retirement in Florida
The family suggests memorials to Life Path Hospice of Hillsborough County, 11125 North 52nd Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.
The family will be holding services at a later date.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020