PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
Pekin, IL
Geraldine "Jerry" Calvetti


1924 - 2020
Geraldine "Jerry" Calvetti Obituary
Geraldine "Jerry" Calvetti
PEKIN ~ Geraldine "Jerry" T. Calvetti, 95, of Pekin, passed away at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born August 31, 1924 in Pekin to Laurence Achile and Flora Marie (Reardon) Davin, she married Dominick Calvetti on May 27, 1943 in Palmyra, MO. He died August 31, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Tera Lee Stella Calvetti on June 18, 2010; one grandson, Steven Stella; one sister, Pat Buhl; and two brothers, Jack and Dean Davin.
Surviving are one son, Gene Calvetti of Manito; three grandchildren, Stefani Stella of St. Louis, MO, Drew Calvetti of Milwaukee, WI and Kent Calvetti of Pekin and one great-granddaughter, Abigail Stella.
A homemaker, Jerry loved shopping. She especially loved spending quality time with her family, including Sunday morning breakfast at Ernie's and her Tuesday lunches with her son at Pizza Ranch in Morton. Jerry was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin.
Her graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. The Rev. James McClarey will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church,1315 Court Street, Pekin, IL 61554.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
