Geraldine "Jerry" Graalum
PEKIN ~ Geraldine "Jerry" Graalum, 88, of Plainfield, passed away at 8:58 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at HarborChase of Plainfield. She was formerly of Pekin.
Born July 2, 1931 in Pekin to John and Rose (Bonino) Ozella, she married Joel Duane Graalum on May 4, 1963 in Pekin. He died April 1, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one daughter, Julie (Richard) Lloyd of Plainfield; two grandsons, Ricky Lloyd of Plainfield and Ryan Lloyd of Chicago; one sister, Ilene Yentes of Pekin; two nieces, Lori (Wally) Behrends and Jill Yentes, both of Pekin; and one nephew, John Yentes of Watauga, Texas.
She was a 1949 graduate of Pekin Community High School.
Jerry worked at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn as a part-time bookkeeper in the bookstore for 20 years. Previously, she worked in the office at Borden's Dairy in Pekin.
She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where she was a member of the Catholic Council of Women and the Resurrection Choir. She was also a member of the Pekin Women of the Moose Chapter 673 and P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Jerry will be remembered for being a great cook, her love for dancing, and her heartfelt hospitality that she gave to her family and friends. She was a Chicago Bears fan.
Her private funeral service will be Thursday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 303 South 7th Street, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 12 to May 14, 2020