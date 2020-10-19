Geraldine M. Thomas
Geraldine M. Thomas, 92, of Pekin, passed away at 6:17 am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Gerry was born to Clarence and Luella (Rickgauer) Bolson on April 25, 1928 in Decorah, Iowa. She married Floyd W. Thomas June 22, 1951 in Pekin. He passed November 10, 1995.
She is survived by her daughter Vicky (Chris) Chasco of Pekin; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; one sister, Alice Caulkins of Manito; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; son, Michael Thomas; two brothers, Marvin and Norman Bolson and one infant brother.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. Visitation will be one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
