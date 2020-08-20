1/1
Glenda Miller
1941 - 2020
EAST PEORIA ~ Glenda Ruth Miller, 78, of East Peoria, passed away at 9:07 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.
Born October 4, 1941 in Pekin to Cline and Wanda (Eye) Emmons, she married David Kyle in 1957. She later married Richard Miller in 1989 in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother of Pekin; one daughter, Shelly (Michael) Laux of Pekin; one son, Doug (Sue) Kyle of Pekin; two stepchildren, Seth Miller of Bartonville and Matt (Nicole) Miller of Peoria; five grandchildren, Davey, Dougie and Joey Kyle, Trevor and Chelsea Daly; six step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three sisters, Luellen (Johnny) Ewen, Jean Sims, both of Pekin and Carol (Bob) Sidell of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father and one son, David Kyle.
Glenda was the former owner and operator of the The Arlington in downtown Pekin from 1989 to 2003.
An avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, Glenda enjoyed watching sports in general and especially wrestling. She was also very fond of flowers and animals.
There will be no service or visitation. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
