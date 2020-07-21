Glenda Reed
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS ~ Glenda M. Reed, 89, of Marquette Heights, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home.
Born June 18, 1931 in Columbus, Kentucky to John and Mattie (Carter) Wyman, she married Melvin L. Reed on July 29, 1971 in Canton. He died October 8, 2015 in Marquette Heights. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gary Brawner; five brother, J.W., James, John, Jr., Billy and Charles and four sisters, Nan Treat, Dorothy Morris, Carol Hickie and Shirley Holgerson.
Surviving are one daughter, Judy (Gene) Phillips of Milner, Georgia; three sons, James "Rich" Brawner of North Pekin, John (Cheryl) Brawner, Jr. of Eureka and Terryl (Kathy) Brawner of Pekin; one step-daughter, Paula Jeane (Sam) Sredanovich of Lake Elsinore, California; two step-sons, Stephen (Karen) Reed of Santa Marie, California and Bradley Reed of California; 21 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren;18 great-great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Janice) Wyman of Georgia and Bobby Wyman of Streator, Illinois and one sister, Patricia Carlton of Kewanee, Illinois.
Glenda had worked as a clerk at the Pekin Post Office for ten years, retiring in 1980.
She enjoyed crafting and working in the yard. She found great joy in spending quality time with her family.
Glenda was a charter member First Baptist Church of Marquette Heights.
Her graveside service will be at 11a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554 or Visiting Angels in Peoria, 4507 North Sterling Avenue #401A, Peoria, Illinois 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com