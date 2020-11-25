Glenn Gerbracht
Glenn W. Gerbracht died on November 21, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin, IL.
He was born on November 27, 1926 in Peckham, Oklahoma to Charles and Imo (Van Etten) Gerbracht. He spent his childhood in Kansas and joined the Navy in 1945. He always remembered exactly what he was doing on what is now referred to as Pearl Harbor day – he was walking home from fishing when a neighbor drove by and told him of the attack. Upon his honorable discharge in 1947 he completed 1 year of college majoring in music. He then moved to Easton, Illinois to help his sister Helen and her husband Bob Lowers on their farm. Glenn began working at Caterpillar and completed a 4-year apprentice program in 1952 in pattern making. Glenn spent his career at Caterpillar and retired in 1983 from the Material Purchasing Department at the Caterpillar World Headquarters in Peoria, Il. Glenn had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He was a member of the Pekin Barbershop Chorus as well as the tenor in a quartet. His granddaughter, Kimberly inherited his love of music and fine singing voice. Glenn worked hard all his life and that work ethic has been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Glenn and Beverly enjoyed fish fries on Friday nights at the Moose Lodge, where Glenn was a member for many years. Glenn's family is grateful to the nurses of Hallmark who cared for him as well as the women in the activities department of Hallmark who assisted the family with Face time and phone calls. The family also thanks Transitions Hospice who provided loving care to him in his final weeks.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Beverly, daughter, Leslie J. Gerbracht (Chuck Grace), son Bryan D. Gerbracht (Kathryn), grandchildren Kimberly R. Urish, Henry G. Gerbracht, stepchildren, Susan and Kenny Mulally, and sons Nick and Jake Mulally and grandson Bradin Mulally, Patty Reed and Carol Reed. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Loretta (Dierker) Gerbracht and several nephews and their families.
Glenn was preceded in death by his sister, Helen, his half brothers Torrance and Nevoy Gerbracht and grandson Daniel Whitley.
At his request there will be no services and due to COVID, the family will be unable to gather. His ashes will be distributed at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial.com
. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hallmark House Nursing Center Activities Department, 2501 Allentown Rd., Pekin, IL 61554 or Transitions Hospice, 8914 N. Prairie Point, Peoria, IL 61615.