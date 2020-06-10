Gloria Brucker

MASON CITY - Gloria Brucker, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a brief illness.

Gloria was born on January 1, 1941 in Lincoln, IL; the daughter of Louis and Hilma (Bruns) Luken. She married Dorrence Brucker on February 19, 1961 in San Jose, IL. He preceded her in death.

Surviving Gloria are her daughters: Elizabeth (Bruce) Paton of Springfield, IL, Sarah (Lee) Benner of Broadwell, IL, and Martha (Dennis) Crum of Carleton, MI; five granddaughters: Abigail Crum, Allison Benner, Emily Crum, Kathryn Benner and Anneliese Paton; and her sister: Alberta Hellman of Emden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother.

A private family graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Gloria's name to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.



