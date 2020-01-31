Home

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
Gloria Weise


1923 - 2020
Gloria Weise Obituary
Gloria Weise
Gloria "Toots" Bennett Weise, 96, of Pekin formerly of Hopedale, passed away at 6:33 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
She was born March 17, 1923 in Hopedale to Charles and Iva Nolder. She married Louis G. "Louie" Bennett on April 6, 1941 and he passed away on February 12, 1975. She later married Arthur "Pete" Weise on June 11, 1988 and he passed away on May 13, 1994.
Surviving are four children, Lois (Ronnie) Stuber of Pekin, Sheila (Randy) Jaegle of Kingston Mines, Gail (Mike) Betson of Pekin and Diane (Mike) Butler of Commerce, TX; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, James Bennett. Gloria was the "Baby" and the last of the 13 brothers and sisters to meet the Lord in Heaven.
Gloria was a homemaker and a lifetime member of the former Bethel Baptist Church in Bartonville, IL. She loved traveling to Florida and camping with her sister, Lila "Bill" at Kentuckiana Kampgrounds.
Her funeral will be at 12 Noon Monday, February 3, 2020 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor Noah Lee will officiate. A visitation will be an hour before the service. Burial will be at Antioch Cemetery in Tremont.
A special thank you to Jackie, Susan, Trista, Julie and Pastor Dewitt of Hospice Compassus for taking such loving and wonderful care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020
