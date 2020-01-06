|
|
Gordon W. Kelly
Gordon W. Kelly, 72, of Delavan, IL passed away at 5:19 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home.
Gordon was born on April 8, 1947 in Normal, IL to Gordon B. and Della P. (Hilst) Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Surviving are: his mother, Della P. Kelly of Pekin; one son, Brian (Nicole) Kelly of Downers Grove, IL; two daughters, Stacy (Ron) Albers of Columbia, IL and Stephanie (Mike) Hollander of Larchmont, NY; six grandchildren, Jacob, Alec and Chris Kelly, Nicholas Albers, Eli and Eleanor Hollander.
Gordon was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Army. He was employed at Caterpillar Inc. for 39 years retiring in 2010. He was a member of San Jose United Methodist Church, Delavan Masonic Lodge #156 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies of the Valley of Peoria and Post #95 American Legion in Delavan.
Gordon enjoyed woodworking and music especially playing the organ. He loved spending time with his family.
Cremation will be accorded with inurnment and military honors to be held at a later date at San Jose Cemetery. Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with Gordon's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Delavan Masonic Lodge #156, PO Box 784 Delavan, IL 61734.
To express condolences online go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020