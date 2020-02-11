|
Gregory Pedersen
Gregory "Greg" Lawrence Pedersen passed away to eternal glory on February 8, 2020, in Indianapolis after fighting a courageous 8-month battle with Acute Myloid Leukemia-MDS. Greg was born March 31, 1955, in Peoria, Illinois, to Roy and Juanita Pedersen. He married Bonnie L. Arends at Grace Lutheran Church in Peoria, Illinois, on July 17, 1982.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie of Indianapolis, daughter Faith (Matt) Nuttall of Kokomo, Indiana, and his sister Karen (Oscar) Tamez of Indianapolis. He is also survived by his granddogs Smokey, Odin, and Bear who he loved very much. Greg was proceeded in death by his parents.
Greg was a Senior Systems Analyst at Caterpillar for over 30 years, retiring in 2007. He was a graduate of Caterpillar Inc.'s 4-year machinist program and Bradley University's degree option program in Peoria, Illinois.
Greg enjoyed spending time with his family and granddogs, attending Bible studies, reading the Bible, participating in volunteer work, and helping around the house. He was a loving, caring husband and father whose generous and gentle spirit will be truly missed.
Per Greg's wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Indiana Blood Marrow Transplantation at 8111 S. Emerson Suite 105, Indianapolis, IN 46237.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020