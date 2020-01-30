|
Harold D. Lohnes
PEKIN ~ Harold D. Lohnes, 86, of Pekin, passed away at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born May 12, 1933 in Pekin to Dallas and Margaret (Goodwin) Lohnes. He married Dorothy Reed on May 19, 1958 in Springfield. She survives.
Harold is also survived by one son, Guy Lohnes of San Diego, CA; two daughters, Margo (David) Johanson of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Terri (Phillip) Dunning of Canton, TX; one brother, Peter (Marilyn) Lohnes of Henderson, NV; five grandchildren, Kate, Paul, Jordan, Ronnie, Bruce; and three great grandchildren, Jaxson, Quintin, and Capri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters.
Harold served in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1961.
He worked in management at Caterpillar where he had a 40 year career. He was promoted through the ranks, starting at a facility in East Peoria, then transferred to Grenoble, France, before settling at the Mossville facility.
Harold enjoyed anything outdoors, especially fishing. He was a horseman who enjoyed showing his horses. Harold was known as the "jack of all trades" to anyone that knew him. He loved animals He was also known for his pragmatic, logical, loyal, and generous nature. He will always be remembered as a devoted family man, and great dad.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A private family graveside will follow the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS, 100 TAPS Ln, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020