Harold J. "Sunny" Van Houten
BARTONVILLE – Harold J. "Sunny" Van Houten, 88, of Bartonville, formerly of Farmington, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. He was born on July 17, 1931 in Peoria, a son of Harold E. "Sunny" and Myrtle (Gebhart) Van Houten. He married Norma J. Higgins on May 9, 1959 in Bartonville. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2013 in Pekin.
Sunny's daughters, Kim and Lisa are planning a celebration of life gathering from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Immediately following, there will be a celebration at the Bartonville Lion's Club, (behind Alpha Park Library)
Online condolences may be sent to Sunny's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
.