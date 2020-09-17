Harry G. Farson
PEKIN – Harry G. Farson, 72, of Lake Charles, LA, formerly of Pekin, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 6, 1948 in Pekin, a son of Ray "Frank" and Carol Harriet (Carter) Farson.
He is survived by his two children, Daren (Mindy) Farson of Marquette Heights and Kandi Cline of Pekin; six grandchildren, Cody, Jordan, Broc, and Zac Farson, and Alysha Farson and Garet Kenser; four sisters, Karen Roots, Donna (Terry) Bowers, Gyla Grigsby, and Peggy McDermind, all of Pekin; and one brother, Richard (Susan) Farson of Pekin.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and two brothers.
Harry was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
He worked as a B offshore oil rig operator for Phillips Petroleum for 30 years, retiring in 2015. Harry loved to watch game shows and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most of all he adored his grandkids and spending time with them. He loved gambling and everyone that knew him knew this about him.
Harry's graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Full military rites will be accorded. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. also on Monday at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin.
