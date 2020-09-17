1/1
Harry G. Farson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry G. Farson
PEKIN – Harry G. Farson, 72, of Lake Charles, LA, formerly of Pekin, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 6, 1948 in Pekin, a son of Ray "Frank" and Carol Harriet (Carter) Farson.
He is survived by his two children, Daren (Mindy) Farson of Marquette Heights and Kandi Cline of Pekin; six grandchildren, Cody, Jordan, Broc, and Zac Farson, and Alysha Farson and Garet Kenser; four sisters, Karen Roots, Donna (Terry) Bowers, Gyla Grigsby, and Peggy McDermind, all of Pekin; and one brother, Richard (Susan) Farson of Pekin.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and two brothers.
Harry was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
He worked as a B offshore oil rig operator for Phillips Petroleum for 30 years, retiring in 2015. Harry loved to watch game shows and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most of all he adored his grandkids and spending time with them. He loved gambling and everyone that knew him knew this about him.
Harry's graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Full military rites will be accorded. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. also on Monday at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin.
You may leave an online condolence for Harry's family at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved