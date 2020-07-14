1/1
Helen Diegel
1917 - 2020
Helen Diegel
Helen G. Diegel, 103, of Pekin, passed away at 4:14 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Pekin Hospital.
She was born June 25, 1917 in Hopedale to Jesse and Mildred Temple Diegel.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, one niece, two grandnieces, and one grandnephew.
Helen attended Hopedale Grade School and graduated from Hopedale High School in 1935.
She worked at Bloom Potts Greenhouse, Wool Worth's Dime Store, and First National Bank in Pekin, where she retired.
She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in Pekin for 77 years, where she taught Sunday school for 60 years, served as an elder, and was clerk of the session for 39 years.
She enjoyed crafts, gardening, and crocheting.
A private graveside service will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Pastor Sam Gibbs will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Pekin.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
