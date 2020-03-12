|
|
Ida Crull
PEKIN ~ Ida Ellen Crull, 88, of Pekin, passed away at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
Born Oct. 15, 1931 in Pekin to Jack and Ruth (Nevins) Sutton, she married John Melvin Crull on July 4, 1950 in Pekin. He died on Dec. 4, 2010 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one daughter, Donna Faichney of East Peoria; three sons, Gary (Janet) Crull of Pekin, Wayne Crull of Knoxville, Tennessee and Rick (Rhonda) Crull, both of Columbia, Mo.; five grandchildren, Jason (Jackie) Crull of Tremont, Melissa Crull of Traverse City, Mich., Amy (Dale) Hamm of Marquette Heights, Ryan Crull of Reno, Nevada and Reed (Hannah) Crull of Columbia, Mo. and four great-grandchildren, Aiden Crull, Logan Parker Crull, Anna Crull and Brayden Hamm.
Ida co-owned with her husband Crull & Sons Plumbing in Lancaster, Missouri for many years. She also was a big part of tending Ida's Orchard, which had over 700 fruit trees in Coatsville, Mo.
Ida loved and was a master working crossword puzzles. She also loved flower gardening and watching hummingbirds. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and her favorite treat was ice cream. She was a lifetime member of Weight Watchers.
She attended New Covenant Church of God in Mapleton.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020 at New Covenant Church of God in Mapleton. Pastor John Vaughn will officiate. There will be no visitation. Private burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Covenant Church of God, 7023 West School House Lane, Peoria, Ill. 61607.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020