|
|
Imogene "Polly" Hamock
Imogene "Polly" Faughn Hamock, 93, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hopedale Nursing Home.
Polly was born February 27, 1927 in Lamasco, Kentucky to John D. and Julia Cunningham Gray. She married Eugene Faughn. He preceded her in death. She later married Ray Hamock. He preceded her in death. Also, preceding Polly in death were her parents, four brothers, four sisters, one daughter, Dianna, and one son, David.
Polly is survived by one daughter, Carolyn (Richard) Raeuber, of Mackinaw, one son, Dale (Lori) Faughn of Mackinaw, three stepdaughters, Chris Kern, of Washington, Sandy (Lonnie) Cagle, of Knoxville, KY, Katherine (Steve) Rowell of Pekin, 18 grand and step grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren and step great and great-great step grandchildren.
Polly had worked at Hopedale Nursing Home, Mackinaw Raincoat Factory and last Morton Terrace Nursing Home.
Over the years Polly was very active in her church, New Castle Bible Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, and helped in the nursery.
Family graveside services will be Friday, March 27, 2020 at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Dr. Phil Rossi and the staff at Hopedale Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Polly. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to; New Castle Bible Church, 17931 Dee-Mack Rd, Mackinaw, IL, 61755 or Hopedale Nursing Home, 107 Tremont, St. Hopedale, IL, 61747-0267. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020