Iola Anderson
PEKIN ~ Iola Jane Anderson, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 5:08 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, surrounded by her family.
Born October 26, 1932 in Delavan to Frank W. and Margaret J. (Brown) Carpenter, she journeyed to California to join her fiancé, Sgt. William L. Wiker and were married on November 1, 1952, He died in 1965. She later married Harry "Andy" W. Anderson in February 1972. He died in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Janet Campbell; one son, William Wiker, Jr.; two step-children and eight siblings.
Surviving are four daughters, Lola (Harold) Rast of North Pekin, Theresa Wiker and Roberta Bucher, both of Pekin and Susan (Gary) Keene of Porter, Texas; three step-sons, Danny Anderson of Pekin, Mike Anderson of Havana and Andrew Anderson of Millington, Tennessee; her daughter-in-law, Mary Wiker; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Iola had worked at Mr. K's Grocery Store in Pekin for many years, retiring in 1998. She also was a bus monitor for Pekin Public Schools District #108.
She enjoyed crocheting, traveling and eating a good chili dog. She was most fond of her children and grandchildren.
Iola was a former member of Pekin First Church of God.
Her memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be given to Pekin First Church of God, 2520 Maywood Avenue, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020