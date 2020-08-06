1/1
J. Michael "Mike" Galvin
1944 - 2020
James Michael "Mike" Galvin, 76, formerly of Pekin, died on July 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City. He was born February 1, 1944 to Joseph "Bud" and Lucy (Helmig) Galvin, Sr.
Mike graduated from Pekin High School and served the United States Army in Vietnam and Germany. He was long-haul truck driver for many years and excelled in all aspects of welding courses.
He was loved by every child, dog, cat, and squirrel that crossed his path. He was a very devout Christian and motorcycle enthusiast. When he wasn't reading, Mike looked for something to repair to use his vast collection of tools and equipment. He loved to eat, mixing everything on his plate and pouring ketchup over it all. He would finish his meal by eating a whole pie.
Mike is survived by his brothers, Charles Patrick "Pat" and Franklin Jerome "Frank"; his sisters, Catherine Anne "Kitty" (Chuck) Gustafson, Lucy Kathleen "Cathy" Goldring, Mary Therese "Terry" (Larry) Galvin Matthews and Patricia Christine "Patsy" (Ron) Butler; nephews, Mark and Larry; nieces, Angie, Lisa, Jodee, Charlet, Kelly, and Penny; and his close friend, Lisa Sutton. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph "Buddy", infant sister Mary, nephews Andy and Jonathon, and niece Pannette.
Please remember Mike with a smile the next time you play with a child, pet your dog, or eat a piece of pie. He donated his body to science. Memorials may be made to the TAPS, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.



Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
