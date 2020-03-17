|
Jack W. Railey
Jack W. Railey, 68, of Pekin, IL passed away at 11:35 AM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home.
Jack was born on November 26, 1951 in Peoria to Gordon and Norma (Empsion) Railey. He married Nancy J. Ball on July 29, 1971 in Newton, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jay Railey and one nephew, Terry Berkley.
Surviving are: his wife, Nancy of Pekin; two sons, Chad W. (Emilee) Railey and Wesley J. Railey both of Pekin; eight grandchildren, Paige, Ryan, Josh, Taylor, Katie, Benjamin, Luke and Addylen; two brothers, Ed (Sue) Railey of Morton, John (Diane) Railey of Arkansas, Randy Railey of Lostant, IL; two sisters, Starla (Terry) Berkley of Marquette Heights and Terri Sue Pratt of Minonk, IL.
Jack worked at Caterpillar for 35 years, retiring in 2008. He served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and walking trails. Most of all, he enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation will be accorded. Jacks arrangements have been entrusted to Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020