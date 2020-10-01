Jackolyn S. Halstead
Jackolyn Sue Halstead, 82, of Pekin, IL passed away at 5:25 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.
Jackolyn was born on March 5, 1938 in Newell, WV to Galvin Martin and Edna (Goppert) Haynes. She married Thomas Dale Halstead on November 15, 1956 in Newell, WV. He passed away on March 16, 2019.
Also preceding in death were her parents, one great grandson, Thomas and four brothers, David, Steve, Daniel and Keith Haynes.
Surviving are four sons, Keith (Rebecca) Halstead of Swansea, IL, Martin (Melanie Monge) Halstead of Bend, OR, Douglas (Dianna) Halstead of Pekin and Curtis (Lisa) Halstead of Green Valley, IL; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Jackolyn, Nathan, Adam, Kaitlin, Martin, Allie, Courtney and Shelby; six great grandchildren, Mia, Jackson, Mae, Wolfgang, Smith and Emelia; one brother, Richard (Toni) Haynes of Pekin; one sister, Debbie Roberts of Visalia, CA.
Jackolyn was clerk for 20 years at Pekin Hospital and then worked for Dr. Tosi and Dr. Vandyke. She was a member of the Pekin Hospital Auxiliary and a volunteer at Nealy Nu Shop.
Private memorial services will be held with inurnment in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
