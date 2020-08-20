1/1
Jacqueline Jean Baldes
1928 - 2020
Jacqueline Jean Baldes
Jacqueline J. "Jackie" Baldes, age 91, of Pekin, IL passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1928 in Springfield, IL and the wife of 47 years to the late Elmer John Baldes, Jr. who passed away December 7, 1995. Their son E. John Baldes III passed away on July 11, 2001, leaving behind his wife Gail Meyers of Hanna City. Jackie's grandson Adam Baldes passed away on November 21, 2012. Jackie is survived by four children: Candy (Ray) Knippenberg of Naperville, IL; Mike Baldes of Pekin, IL; Mitzi (David) Hobbs of Naperville, IL; and Jayme (Scott) Gambrel of Pekin, IL. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Jackie was a lifelong Cubs fan. After losing her husband she was heavily involved in dog training with her late sister and best friend Joan Segler and she spent time enjoying her dog Billie.
A private memorial service will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Taps Animal Shelter, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, 61554.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
