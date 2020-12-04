James Alan Stewart
James Alan Stewart, 66, of Pekin, IL, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his residence.
Jim was born January 6, 1954 in Pekin to James S. and Betty L (Hartman) Rogge Stewart. Jim grew up in Pekin and moved to Mackinaw during his school years. Working at the family owned A&W Root Beer Stand in Mackinaw, he learned from his parents his ethics for hard work. He did move back to Pekin to finish his high school. Jim went to work for Caterpillar and also got his electrical degree. He moved to Michigan to work for General Motors. While in Michigan he also went to Michigan State University and received his political science degree. Jim was very UAW union proud.
On September 24, 1993 Jim married Brenda G. Seets in Michigan. When Jim retired in 2013, they moved back to Pekin. Jim was a member of Pekin Masonic Lodge # 29 and Pekin Moose.
Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda of Pekin; one son, Bryce (Stacey) Stewart of Fenton, MI; one stepdaughter, Heather (Russ) Tabb; stepson, William (April) McGinnis Jr.; seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Tyler Makayla and Jayden Tabb, Tyler and JT Stewart, and Lucas McGinnis; three great-grandchildren, Emily Tabb, Jocelyn Salla and Axel Stewart; two sisters, Sharon Duffin of Pekin, Val (Tony) Nowosielski of Brownsburg, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in law, Rocky Duffin; his stepfather, John Rogge; and mother-in law, Helen Seets.
Graveside services will 2:30 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. The family will greet friends 1-2 PM Tuesday prior to services at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Social distancing and masks are requested at services. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to; Boys & Girls Club of Pekin 1101 Veerman St, Pekin, IL 61554. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com
.