James Bernshausen
James D. Bernshausen, 91, of Manito passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 12:05 AM at his home. He was born April 20, 1928 in Pekin to Lester and Matilda Lucas Bernshausen. On September 10, 1950 in Pekin he married Helen Crawford, who preceded him in death on January 5, 2016.
James is survived by his children; Janet Sue Evelsizer of Peoria Heights, Larry (Sherri) Bernshausen of Manito, J. David (Jeanie) Bernshausen of Manito, John (Deb) Bernshausen of Manito and Roger Bernshausen of Marquette Heights, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Shirley Thomas of Osage Beach, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, parents, sister, Betty Springborn, son-in-law, Paul Evelsizer, and grandson Joshua D. Bernshausen.
Jim started his work carrier owning and operating Bernshausen Implement Co from 1950 until 1986. He sold Allis Chalmers tractors and equipment and was known in the community as "Honest Jim". He also built the Jim's Car Wash, The Manito Self Storage Units and Meaner Cylinder Bars. He retired in 1996. He was active in community affairs including the boy scouts, serving on the Manito village town board from 1968-1976; was a charter member of the Manito-Forest City Optimist Club and served as its president for two years; active with the Mason Co. Civic Authority, the Manito Fire Dept., and the Forman Center and Park District. He was also a member of the Community United Methodist Church. Jim also served with the National Guard from 1946-1950. Some of his side interests included hunting, fishing bowling, boating at the Lake of the Ozarks and teaching many to ski. He also designed a trailer used many years by the Popcorn Festival and was their Grand Marshall one year. His greatest accomplishment was being a husband, dad, and grandfather.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Community United Methodist Church in Manito. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9:30 until the time of service at 10:30 A.M. Pastor Steve Oaks will officiate Burial will be at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home Manito is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019