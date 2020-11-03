James "Jim" Berry Sr.
MANITO ~ James "Jim" Robert Berry Sr., 85, of Manito, passed away at 11:24 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home.
Born October 30, 1935 in Claremont to Ralph and Eclissa (Oakes) Berry, he married Mary Burrell on July 6, 1957 in Palmyra. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Donna (Perry) Brantley of Pekin, James Berry, Jr. of Catoosa, Oklahoma, Diane (Bryan) Kolb of Washington and George Berry of Manito; ten grandchildren, Jeremy Brantley, Jeannie (Philip) Frederick, Eclissa (Tyler) Schnoor, Nena Kolb, Jacob Kolb, Gabriel (Alaynna) Kolb, Andrew Bohnert, Tabitha Darling, Jessica Bolton and Wesley (Lara) Reeves, Sr.; 18 great-grandchildren and one brother, Virgil Dawson of Manito.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and three brothers.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Army and participated in the June 2019 Springfield Honor Flight.
He had worked as a yardmaster and switchman for Peoria & Pekin Union Railroad for 40 years, before his retirement on June 1, 1998.
Jim loved researching railroad history, camping and watching sports on two televisions at the same time. His greatest love and enjoyment was spending time with his family and family gatherings.
He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Manito, where Jim liked to give a hardy "Amen" during church.
His private funeral will be at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor John Worsham will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Tazewell Military Rites Team. Burial will be at Sand Prairie Cemetery in rural Green Valley.
Memorial contributions may be given to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 32530 East County Road 2180 N, Manito, Illinois 61546.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com