Dear Aunt Sharon, Kristi, Laura, Amy and all the grandchildren, You are in our thoughts and prayers. The Zilch lineage is passed on in everyone and we will all be comforted by fond memories, in time. Love you and miss you all. I have attached a photo of my son, Kaspar and Grandpa Charlie with their banjos. They look so much alike and share the same famous Zilch smile that Uncle Jimmy showed every time he greeted me. I hope it also brings you a smile during this difficult time. With deepest sympathy, love and fond memories, MaryJo and family.

MaryJo Roman

