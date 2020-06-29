James J. Gardner
1953 - 2020
James J. Gardner
PEKIN ~ James J. Gardner, 67, of Pekin, passed away at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Center in Pekin.
He was born June 24, 1953 in Pekin to James and Betty (Johnson) Gardner.
Surviving are his mother; two sons, Jeremy Gardner and Brandon Gardner, both of Pekin; one daughter, Sheena Gardner of Pekin; two grandchildren, Keller Gardner and Addistyn Gardner and one brother, Brad (Linda) Gardner of Pekin.
James was preceded in death by his father.
He worked at Commonwealth Edison's Powerton Plant for 20 years. He also had worked for Shade Park in Pekin for many years.
James enjoyed music, wildlife and was a huge fan of the Oakland Raiders. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, friends and his animals.
A gathering celebrating James' life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020. For location details please contact the family at the following email address: maschrieb@yahoo.com
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for an educational fund for his grandchildren.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
