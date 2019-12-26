|
James "Jim" Thompson
PEKIN ~ James Andrew "Jim" Thompson, 71, of Pekin, passed away at 12:37 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born September 5, 1948 in Pekin to Roy Andrew and Elizabeth (Mitchell) Thompson, he married Barb Gregory on December 30, 1967 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Mark (Christina) Thompson of Lincoln and Eric (Megan) Thompson of Richmond Hill, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Logan, Isabelle, Olivia, Chance, Brooke, Erice, Gregory and Nathaniel; one great-granddaughter, Pyper and one brother, Donavon (Rose) Hasler of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Donald Ray Thompson, Louella Perry and Delaine Gardner.
Jim had worked at Caterpillar, Inc. in Mossville for 18 years. He later became the Executive Director of We Care, Inc. in Morton and retired in 2015 after 26 years of service. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Morton.
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, Jim was known for his wittiness and great sense of humor. He always enjoyed a good, bad joke. Jim was also an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin, where he received the sacrament of the altar, the forgiveness of sins and the assurance of everlasting life.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin. The Rev. Daniel Bishop will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday morning at the church. Burial will be a t Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bethesda, 600 Hoffmann Drive, Watertown, Wisconsin 53094 (www.bethesdalc.org) or St. John's Lutheran Church, 711 Court Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
