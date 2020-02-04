Home

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
204 SW 2nd Street
Hopedale, IL 61747
(309) 449-5419
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopedale United Methodist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Hopedale United Methodist Church
James Wilson


1928 - 2020
James Wilson Obituary
James Wilson
James S. "Jim" Wilson, 91, of Hopedale, passed away at 3:59 am Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hopedale Hospital.
He was born August 16, 1928 in Hopedale to Ethelbert and Sadie Tapp Wilson. He married Marilyn Turpin on November 5, 1954 in Bartonville and she passed away on December 3, 2004.
Surviving are one son, Terry (Dee) Wilson of Hopedale; two daughters, Bobbi Fein of Hopedale and Sara (Bill) Kimble of Hopedale; five grandchildren, Nicole, Tim, Alan, Kristin and Bryan; eight great grandchildren; four sisters, Norma Rupp of Pekin, Cheryl Gregory of Peoria, Helen Johnson of Hopedale and Elsie Woike of Apache Junction, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and five sisters.
Jim was a mechanic for over 50 years. He owned and operated Wilson's 66 in Hopedale from 1962 -1975. He then worked at Ray Dennison Chevrolet in Pekin until his retirement in 1994.
He served in the United States Airforce from 1951-1952.
He was a member and a past commander of the Hopedale American Legion Post 1157, member of the Delavan American Legion Post 382, Hopedale United Methodist Church, and a founding member of the Hopedale Rescue Squad in 1971, where he served as an EMT.
Jim loved collecting coins and pocket watches.
His funeral will be at 10:30 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Hopedale United Methodist Church. Pastor Carl Johnston will officiate. A visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday also at the church. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Hopedale with Military Honors. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hopedale Rescue Squad.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
