|
|
Jason Williams
MANITO — Jason E. Williams, 41, of Pekin, formerly of Manito, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Pekin Hospital. He was born August 8, 1978 in Peoria to Darrel and Joyce K. Gardner Williams.
Surviving are three brothers Brad (Bronda) Williams, Jeff (Jocelyn) Williams both of Pekin and Darrell (Angie) Williams of Lincoln. He has several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and his best friend of 30 years Amber Lowe. He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother.
Jason was an avid Cardinal fan, enjoyed watching wrestling, Mountain monsters, and man vs food. He collected baseball cards, loved the outdoors, and never knew a stranger.
A memorial service in Jason's memory will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Maas-Hurley Funeral Home at 11:30 A.M. Deacon Bob Sondag will officiate. Visitation will start at 10A.M. until the time of service. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Jason Williams burial fund in care of the Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020