Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Morris Obituary
Jean Morris
PEKIN ~ Jean Dunnington Morris, 97, of Pekin, passed away at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
Born Sept. 24, 1922 in Pekin to Harley R. and Esther Cameron (Koch) Dunnington, she married Charles Stanley Morris on June 26, 1955 in Washington. He died Feb. 2, 2006 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Marjorie Fluegel Holman.
She is survived by her daughter, Sally F. Morris of Pekin.
Jean was a 1950 graduate of Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She first taught in rural Roodhouse and then with Pekin Public Schools District 108 at Jefferson School. She last worked, prior to her marriage, as a counselor at the high school in Blue Island.
Jean was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and member of the Tri-M Sunday adult school class. She also was a part of the Friendship Club at the church for many years.
Jean was a member of the Pekin Hospital League for many years and helped establish the gift shop at the hospital and the Nearly Nu shop.
She loved knitting and crocheting and formerly enjoyed playing golf and tennis.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church for the Sharing God's Grace Building Fund, 601 North 4th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -