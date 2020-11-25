1/1
Jean Wasiloski McDonald
1940 - 2020
Jean Wasiloski McDonald of Pekin, IL, born March 13, 1940 to Elena Masini and Anthony Wasiloski in Tovey, IL, passed away on November 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL at the age of 80.
Jean married Ernest on August 23, 1958. They raised two children, Marcia, and Tony. Jean worked for Standard Oil, the Peoria Health Department, and Methodist Hospital throughout her career. Jean was well known for her love of Christ and her family. She belonged to St. Joseph Parish in Pekin, IL the majority of her life and also St. Justin the Martyr in Largo, FL.
Jean had a passion for her faith, her love of Jesus Christ, and her family. She was an avid reader, she loved dancing with her husband, and was a great cook. Her family will always remember her advice "Keep Jesus in Your Heart" and her favorite saying "Betcha My Heart I Love you!"
Continuing to spread her love, her family includes: her loving husband, Ernest J. McDonald; her two children, Marcia (Bill Reilly) of Pekin, IL, and Anthony McDonald of St. Louis, MO; her grandchildren, Marissa (Jeff Dobie), Keith Reilly, and Ashleigh (Donovan Tilk); her three great-grandchildren, Max, Jake, and MiaClaire; her brother, Mark Wasiloski (Tanya) of Creve Coeur, IL and their children, whom Jean loved very much. She simply adored her family, and they adored her!
A memorial Mass will be held for Jean at a later date to be announced.
The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin, IL with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
