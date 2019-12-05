|
|
Jeanette Denicus
PEKIN ~ Jeanette Mae Denicus, 87, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on December 3, 2019 at her home. She was formerly of Pekin.
Born March 4, 1932 in Pekin to James and Nellie (Hyatt) Simpson, she married Floyd E. Denicus on July 28, 1950 in Mackinaw. He died march 20, 2008 in Bettendorf, Iowa. She was also preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Loretta Hardt, Glen, Wayne and Linda Simpson.
Surviving are one son, Robert (Marty Jo) Denicus of Davenport, Iowa; two granddaughters, Rachel Anne Denicus of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Jenna Rae Denicus of Davenport, Iowa and three siblings, Gerald (Mary) Simpson of Pekin, Marvin Simpson of Green Valley and Janice Rusk of South Carolina.
A homemaker, Jeanette volunteered her time to various organizations, the latest being the Auxiliary at Genesis East in Davenport.
Jeanette enjoyed doing needlework, knitting and spending quality time with her friends and family, especially her granddaughters.
She was a former member of First Christian Church in Pekin.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, 2504 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport, Iowa 52804.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019