Jeffrey A. Bale
Jeffrey A. Bale, 59, of Pekin, IL passed away at 2:41 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 with his family by his side after a six-month battle with cancer.
Jeff was born on December 23, 1959 in Pekin to Ronald M. and Violet M. (Hutchinson) Bale.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother in law, Buzz Wessel.
Surviving are: one daughter, Lauren (Jesi) James of Manito, IL; his mother, Violet of Pekin; one brother, Mark R. (Gail) Bale of Tremont, IL; one sister, Lori A. Wessell of Pekin; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeff graduated from PCHS in 1978. He was a concrete mason for Mark Bale and Son Construction for thirty years. He also had worked for Tazewell County Corrections and Illinois Department of Transportation. He was a Cub fan and an avid lover of fishing.
There will be a celebration of Jeff's life at a later date. Cremation will be accorded. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019