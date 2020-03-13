|
|
Jeffrey Hartman
Jeffrey S. Hartman Sr., 61, passed away on December 15th, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 21st at the American Legion, 718 Court Street, Pekin from 2-5pm.
Jeff was born on November 11th, 1958 to Eugene and Alta Hartman. He attended Pekin Community High School and went onto study Chemistry at Bradley University. He had a very successful career as an Agricultural Chemist that began at Caterpillar then Trace Chemicals in Pekin which led his path to Operations Manager and Consultant with Chemorse in Des Moines, IA.
His family paid this tribute to him, "Jeff was a very honest and humble man. We will miss hearing his voice, sarcasm, laugh and see his dance and smile."
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020