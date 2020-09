Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey Hartman

A Celebration of Life in loving memory of Jeffrey S. Hartman will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19th, at Fraternal Order of Eagles #1869, 274 Derby St., Pekin.

We will be gathering to share some our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store